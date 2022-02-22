Khattar: Village committees in Haryana to oversee works

Chandigarh, February 21
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar today said that till the panchayat elections were not held in the state, village-level committees would be constituted to play an important role in the implementation of development works.
Work would be done in the village only in consultation with these committees. Due to this, development work in the villages would also not be affected and the demands of public representatives would also be heard. Along with this, the meetings of the Gram Sabha would also be organised regularly, said Chief Minister Khattar.
