IAS officer Ashok Khemka was facing problems in filing FIR, says Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij

Chandigarh, April 27
Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij today said that he had to accompany senior IAS officer Ashok Khemka to a Panchkula police station as the officer was facing problems in lodging FIR.
“The FIR should be lodged whether the complaint is from a peon or an IAS officer,” Vij told reporters here.
Limited interest
My interest in the case is limited to the extent that FIR should be registered against any person(s) on a specific complaint. —Anil Vij, Home Minister
He said he did not have any information about the case or contents of the FIR. “My interest in the case is limited to the extent that FIR should be registered against any person(s) on a specific complaint,” Vij said.
The Panchkula police had yesterday registered counter-FIRs against Khemka and Haryana State Warehousing Corporation (HSWC) MD Sanjeev Verma. Earlier, Verma had forwarded a complaint to the Panchkula police to register an FIR against Khemka and others for alleged irregularities in recruitment while Khemka was the MD of the HSWC.
