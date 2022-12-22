Khori unauthorised colony demolished 18 months ago, but debris yet to be cleared

Tribune News Service

Faridabad, December 21

The Municipal Corporation of Faridabad (MCF) has failed to remove the debris of several structures in an unauthorised colony, which it had razed over 18 months ago in Khori village, Surajkund. Interestingly, a biodiversity park has been proposed on the land.

A construction and demolition waste recycling plant has also been announced to be set up on the site, sources in the MCF claimed.

An official of the MCF said, “The Forest Department was expected to start the plantation drive after demolition of the unauthorised structures and removal of the rubble from the site.”

New encroachments have also started resurfacing on the site. Admitting to the failure to rehabilitate the affected residents, the official said, many persons were still residing in makeshift shelters.

Pritam, a person who lost his house in the demolition drive, said he, along with several others, shifted to rented accommodations in neighbouring colonies in Delhi but the administration had failed to provide alternate housing facilities. As a result, many people were still residing in temporary shelters in Khori colony, he added.

A senior official of the MCF said, “The contractor given the work to remove the debris has been issued a notice for the delay. The debris will be shifted to the recycling plant.”

Spread over around 150 acre, the Municipal Corporation Faridabad (MCF) had removed around 9,500 structures, which had come up illegally on the land that is under the ambit of the Punjab Land Preservation Act in June last year. The move had come following a Supreme Court order.