Khyati Vats, Nipun Gupta win laurels in Class XII exams in Panipat

Panipat, may 13

Khyati Vats, a businessman’s daughter, topped the district in humanities with 98.8 per cent marks while Nipun Gupta topped in commerce with 98.4 per cent marks in the Central Board of Secondary Education Class XII results declared on Monday. Both are students of the SDVM School, HUDA Sector 11/12.

The authorities of the SDVM School in Panipat celebrate the success of their students on Monday.

Khyati said consistency in studies made it happen for her. “I didn’t take any tuition or coaching as I believe in self-study. I have applied for the CUET and my dream is to crack the UPSC after completing my graduation from the Delhi University,” she said.

Sweet taste of success: Students in a jubilant mood at a school in Karnal after the declaration of CBSE results on Monday. As many as 10,678 students appeared in the Class X examinations and 9,658 in Class XII examinations in the district. The pass percentage was above 95%. Photo: Varun Gulati

Nipun said success in academics needed hard work and a proper strategy. “My dream is to become a chartered accountant and to bring innovation in this field,” he said. School chairman Satish Chandra and Principal Anu Gupta congratulated the students for the success.

