Khyati Vats, Nipun Gupta win laurels in Class XII exams in Panipat

Panipat, may 13
Khyati Vats, a businessman’s daughter, topped the district in humanities with 98.8 per cent marks while Nipun Gupta topped in commerce with 98.4 per cent marks in the Central Board of Secondary Education Class XII results declared on Monday. Both are students of the SDVM School, HUDA Sector 11/12.
Khyati said consistency in studies made it happen for her. “I didn’t take any tuition or coaching as I believe in self-study. I have applied for the CUET and my dream is to crack the UPSC after completing my graduation from the Delhi University,” she said.
Nipun said success in academics needed hard work and a proper strategy. “My dream is to become a chartered accountant and to bring innovation in this field,” he said. School chairman Satish Chandra and Principal Anu Gupta congratulated the students for the success.
