Kidnapping case: SP told to suspend 8 cops

Ambala, February 22

Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij today issued directions to suspend eight policemen posted in Panipat, including an inspector of the CIA-2 unit. The minister was hearing grievances of local persons at his residence.

Team constituted A complaint has been forwarded to the DGP Haryana and directions have also been issued to constitute a team, headed by a DSP and two inspectors, to apprehend the accused policemen. Anil Vij, State Home Minister

As per information, Hiralal, a resident of Panipat, in his complaint to the Home Minister, alleged that his son Rajkumar was kidnapped from the district courts complex in November last year and money was extorted from them.

A case was registered against some policemen in December last year, but no action was taken against them. He also claimed that the policemen were pressurising them for a compromise. The minister talked to Panipat SP over phone and instructed him to suspend the cops and submit a report.

Anil Vij said, “Hiralal Ahuja said that his son was kidnapped and Rs 25 lakh was extorted from him. A court had ordered FIR against the CIA unit, but no action has been taken in connection with the case registered. I have talked to SP Panipat and directed him to take action. I have directed the SP to suspend all those who have been named in the FIR. A complaint has been forwarded to the DGP Haryana and directions have also been issued to constitute a team, headed by a DSP and two inspectors, to apprehend the accused policemen.”

As per a release issued by the Panipat police on February 20, Rajkumar and his family members were booked in a fraud case and they were misleading the public. Meanwhile, SP Panipat said that orders would be followed accordingly.