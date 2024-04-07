Kidney racket kingpin started career as interpreter at hospital

Sanjay Yadav

Gurugram, April 6

The mastermind behind the kidney transplant racket, Mohammad Murtuza Ansari, remains at large, prompting the police to initiate measures for his arrest. Initial investigations revealed Ansari’s origins in Ranchi, Jharkhand, where he commenced his career as an interpreter at a private hospital in Delhi before going for the illicit trade of kidney transplantation.

The racket was unearthed following the arrest of three persons by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) of Rajasthan. Among those apprehended were organ transplant coordinators from Fortis Escorts Hospital and EHCC Hospital, along with an official from the Sawai Mansingh (SMS) Hospital in Jaipur, all suspected of accepting bribes for issuing no objection certificates (NOCs).

Subsequent to their arrest, a joint operation involving the Gurugram police, CM flying squad and the health department raided a guest house in Sector 39. Inside, they discovered five Bangladeshi nationals who were donors and recipients of kidneys, purportedly facilitated by the racket’s mastermind.

A senior investigating officer said, “Preliminary investigations indicate that the kingpin of the racket illegally trafficked impoverished and debt-ridden people from Bangladesh to Gurugram, arranging kidney transplants in Jaipur. Ansari’s purported nexus with 10 hospitals in Rajasthan and two in Mumbai will only be elucidated upon his arrest.”

On Saturday, the Gurugram police presented the donors and recipients before the court to record their statements under Section 164 of the CrPC. However, due to a lack of interpreters, only two statements were recorded as both individuals were conversant in Hindi.

Meanwhile, a police team has been stationed at the Babil Palace guest house, scrutinising messages, calls and emails from the mobile phones of the Bangladeshi nationals.

Kapil Ahlawat, ACP Sadar, said, “Statements of Bangladeshi nationals have been recorded in court today, and efforts are underway to arrest Ansari. Additionally, we are collaborating with the Rajasthan Police to gather further insights into the matter.”

Sources revealed that the ACB of Rajasthan has received documentation pertaining to people from Nepal and Cambodia. However, Hemant Priyadarshi, IG of ACB, Rajasthan, said, “The investigation is ongoing and premature to draw conclusions.”

Nexus spread across 12 hospitals Preliminary probe has found that the kingpin of the racket illegally trafficked impoverished and debt-ridden people from Bangladesh to Gurugram, arranging kidney transplants in Jaipur. Ansari’s purported nexus with 10 hospitals in Rajasthan and two in Mumbai will only be elucidated upon his arrest. Senior investigating officer

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Gurugram #Jharkhand