 Kidney racket kingpin started career as interpreter at hospital : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Haryana
  • Kidney racket kingpin started career as interpreter at hospital

Kidney racket kingpin started career as interpreter at hospital

Kidney racket kingpin started career as interpreter at hospital

Photo for representational purpose only.



Sanjay Yadav

Gurugram, April 6

The mastermind behind the kidney transplant racket, Mohammad Murtuza Ansari, remains at large, prompting the police to initiate measures for his arrest. Initial investigations revealed Ansari’s origins in Ranchi, Jharkhand, where he commenced his career as an interpreter at a private hospital in Delhi before going for the illicit trade of kidney transplantation.

The racket was unearthed following the arrest of three persons by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) of Rajasthan. Among those apprehended were organ transplant coordinators from Fortis Escorts Hospital and EHCC Hospital, along with an official from the Sawai Mansingh (SMS) Hospital in Jaipur, all suspected of accepting bribes for issuing no objection certificates (NOCs).

Subsequent to their arrest, a joint operation involving the Gurugram police, CM flying squad and the health department raided a guest house in Sector 39. Inside, they discovered five Bangladeshi nationals who were donors and recipients of kidneys, purportedly facilitated by the racket’s mastermind.

A senior investigating officer said, “Preliminary investigations indicate that the kingpin of the racket illegally trafficked impoverished and debt-ridden people from Bangladesh to Gurugram, arranging kidney transplants in Jaipur. Ansari’s purported nexus with 10 hospitals in Rajasthan and two in Mumbai will only be elucidated upon his arrest.”

On Saturday, the Gurugram police presented the donors and recipients before the court to record their statements under Section 164 of the CrPC. However, due to a lack of interpreters, only two statements were recorded as both individuals were conversant in Hindi.

Meanwhile, a police team has been stationed at the Babil Palace guest house, scrutinising messages, calls and emails from the mobile phones of the Bangladeshi nationals.

Kapil Ahlawat, ACP Sadar, said, “Statements of Bangladeshi nationals have been recorded in court today, and efforts are underway to arrest Ansari. Additionally, we are collaborating with the Rajasthan Police to gather further insights into the matter.”

Sources revealed that the ACB of Rajasthan has received documentation pertaining to people from Nepal and Cambodia. However, Hemant Priyadarshi, IG of ACB, Rajasthan, said, “The investigation is ongoing and premature to draw conclusions.”

Nexus spread across 12 hospitals

Preliminary probe has found that the kingpin of the racket illegally trafficked impoverished and debt-ridden people from Bangladesh to Gurugram, arranging kidney transplants in Jaipur. Ansari’s purported nexus with 10 hospitals in Rajasthan and two in Mumbai will only be elucidated upon his arrest. Senior investigating officer

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Gurugram #Jharkhand


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Ludhiana

Ludhiana East ACP Sandeep Singh, his gunman die as their car catches fire after colliding with another vehicle in Samrala

2
Punjab

Woman assaulted, paraded semi-naked in Punjab's Tarn Taran; 4 arrested

3
Uttar Pradesh

PM Modi tears into Congress manifesto at Saharanpur rally

4
Trending

‘Alexa, bark’: 13-year-old girl fends off monkey attack by her presence of mind in Uttar Pradesh

5
Amritsar

Former Indian envoy, now BJP candidate, Taranjit Sandhu faces protest in Amritsar’s Ajnala during campaign rally

6
Himachal

Congress’ Abhishek Manu Singhvi moves Himachal High Court challenging his defeat in Rajya Sabha poll through draw of lots

7
India

China-based hackers will disrupt India elections with AI-generated content, warns Microsoft

8
Trending

Pakistan cricketers undergo army-style training at school in Kakul ahead of T20 World Cup; watch videos

9
Punjab

Delhi High Court to hear on April 8 transfer plea in 1994 triple murder case against former Punjab top cop Sumedh Saini

10
India

NIA arrests blast suspects amid mob attack in West Bengal; political slugfest between TMC, BJP

Don't Miss

View All
Longevity is 'just luck' says 111-year-old Briton, world's new oldest man
Trending

Longevity is 'just luck' says 111-year-old Briton, world's new oldest man

Flower with power to boost health, economy
Himachal

Sirmaur: Flower with power to boost health, economy

Zomato rolls back green uniform for Pure Veg Fleet in late-night post amid backlash
Trending

Zomato rolls back green uniform for Pure Veg Fleet in late-night post amid backlash

Punjab’s ‘Speedy Singh Burger’ takes the internet by storm with unique noodle twist
Trending

Punjab’s ‘Speedy Singh Burger’ takes the internet by storm with unique noodle twist

'Car copter' made with 'jugaad' in Uttar Pradesh'd Ambedkar Nagar; seized
Trending

'Car copter' made with 'jugaad' in Uttar Pradesh's Ambedkar Nagar; seized

In photos and videos, fans welcome ‘nikka Sidhu’; watch celebrations at Moosewala’s house 2 years after his tragic death
Pollywood

In photos and videos, Moosewala’s fans welcome ‘nikka Sidhu’; watch celebrations at Punjabi singer's house 2 years after his tragic death

Man returns ~96K credited into his account by mistake
Haryana

Honesty prevails: Haryana man returns Rs 96K credited into his account by mistake

In death, youth gives new lease of life to four patients
Chandigarh

In death, Kaithal youth Sahil gives new lease of life to four patients

Top News

‘Akin to Muslim League, Left ideologies’: PM Modi takes swipe at Congress manifesto

‘Akin to Muslim League, Left ideologies’: PM Modi takes swipe at Congress manifesto

Says party has drifted far from Freedom Movement era

Democracy being ‘disrobed’, Sonia invokes Mahabharata

Democracy being ‘disrobed’, Sonia invokes Mahabharata

Comments by lawyers on court verdicts, cases a disturbing trend: CJI

Comments by lawyers on court verdicts, cases a disturbing trend: CJI

Singhvi challenges defeat in RS poll through draw of lots

Singhvi challenges defeat in RS poll through draw of lots

ACP, his gunman die as SUVs collide head-on near Samrala

ACP, his gunman die as SUVs collide head-on near Samrala

One side of highway had been blocked by farmers


Cities

View All

4 robbers loot Rs 12 lakh from ICICI Bank branch on Tarn Taran road in Amritsar

4 robbers loot Rs 12 lakh from ICICI Bank branch on Tarn Taran road in Amritsar

Man shot at, injured by 3 assailants

Deadline to deposit licensed weapons extended by 9 days

BJP candidate faces wrath of farmers at village near Ajnala

Police crack whip on drug peddlers, bootleggers, model code violators

Checks at inter-state border to curb influx of illicit liquor

Checks at inter-state border to curb influx of illicit liquor

Chandigarh: Centre notifies Sukhna Wildlife Sanctuary eco-sensitive zone on Haryana side

Chandigarh: Centre notifies Sukhna Wildlife Sanctuary eco-sensitive zone on Haryana side

Woman hacked to death at Kharar residence

Chandigarh: System to monitor liquor supply soon

INDIA VOTES 2024: Install IP cameras at liquor vends to monitor sale, stock: Mohali DC

INDIA VOTES 2024: Will press NOTA if villages not developed, says forum

ED partial, silent against BJP and allies, says Atishi

ED partial, silent against BJP and allies, says Atishi

AAP minister has become a fabulist: BJP

Saxena suspends assistant prof accused of sexual harassment

Lieutenant-Governor took two months to take action: Govt

Plaint against Kejriwal’s wife for sharing court’s audio recordings

23 ltrs of illicit liquor seized, 3,200 kg lahan destroyed

23 ltrs of illicit liquor seized, 3,200 kg lahan destroyed

SDMs review preparations for wheat procurement in mandis

Parents forced to buy complete set of books, face harassment

Railway Board official visits Rail Coach Factory

Four teams make it to hockey semifinals on Day 2

Unending wait, contractor leaves 25-km Southern Bypass project

Unending wait, contractor leaves 25-km Southern Bypass project

Two days ago, ACP (East) Sandeep celebrated birthday with colleagues

CIA nabs Bihar native with illegal weapon

Man held for impregnating stepdaughter

Two peddlers land in police dragnet with 5.5 kg heroin

Submit details of tenants, domestic helps: Patiala District administration

Submit details of tenants, domestic helps: Patiala District administration

Special lecture on Rajasthan held

Fatehgarh Sahib resident arrested with smack

MLA Rai reviews canal repair work