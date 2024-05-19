Kids can win prizes on uploading selfies with family on voting day

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 18

In a bid to increase the voter turnout in the Lok Sabha elections scheduled for May 25 in Haryana, the Chief Electoral Officer’s office has launched a new initiative involving schoolchildren, who will be rewarded with cash prizes. Under this initiative, children will be encouraged to motivate their parents to vote and on voting day, they will be required to upload a selfie of their family members after the voting.

Details of link for schoolchildren Schoolchildren to be rewarded with cash prizes of Rs 10K, Rs 5K, Rs 2.5K

They can upload the selfie on www.ceoharyana.gov.in on the poll day, i.e., May 25.

The link will be open for them from 7 am until 8 pm.

At the district level, cash prizes of Rs 10,000, Rs 5,000, and Rs 2,500 will be awarded to the first, second and third winners, respectively, by conducting a draw of lots.

Sharing more details in this regard, Chief Electoral Officer Anurag Agarwal said under the initiative, the school having the maximum number of selfies uploaded by their students will also be awarded a special prize of Rs 25,000.

A link has been developed on the https://www.ceoharyana.gov.in/ portal for uploading the selfies, which will be available on the voting day, i.e., May 25. The link for uploading the selfies will be open for the schoolchildren from 7 am until 8 pm.

Agarwal said the aim of the initiative was not only to increase the voter turnout this time but also to make schoolchildren, who would be the future voters, aware of their voting rights. He said every vote counted in a democracy, so this initiative had been started to ensure that every voter casts his/her vote.

He said to attract and encourage the voters for the Lok Sabha elections, the Election Commission of India had given the slogan ‘Chunav Ka Parv-Desh Ka Garv’. In Haryana too, efforts were being made to celebrate this festival uniquely and create awareness among the voters through slogans. The BLO would hand over the invitation letter along with the voter slip to the family.

