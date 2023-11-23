Kids in Tauru died due to infection caused by rodents

Tribune News Service

Sumedha Sharma

Gurugram, November 22

The ‘mysterious’ deaths in the Tauru block of Nuh district in October this year were caused by rodent infestation.

It was revealed in the test reports of the two deceased children, who were found infected with rickettsia and leptospirosis diseases.

Health department on alert As of now, no new cases of any similar symptoms have been reported in the area, but we are on alert. We have informed the departments concerned. Dr Rajeev, Chief Medical Officer

Ruling out encephalitis, the local Health Department claimed that the samples tested negative for the same disease, and in two subsequent tests it was revealed that the children had fallen prey to the rodent-borne diseases.

Though, according to Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr Rajeev, no new cases have been reported, the local civic agencies, animal husbandries and veterinary departments in nearby districts of Haryana, UP and Rajasthan have been alerted. “The samples test results declare that the children were infected by rodents. These children lived in an isolated colony with 17 houses located near the fields and picked up the infection from there. As of now, no new cases of any similar symptoms have been reported in the area, but we are on alert and have informed the departments concerned,” said Dr Rajeev.

It may be noted that rickettsia is a bacteria causing acute febrile illnesses. Rickettsial diseases vary considerably in severity from self-limiting mild illnesses to severe life-threatening infections, particularly if complications arise.

The organisms cause disease by damaging the blood vessels in various tissues and organs. In severe cases, multiple tissues and organs are affected. Amongst various causes, house mouse is the natural host of the mouse-mite transmitting rickettsial pox.

Similarly, leptospirosis is a disease caused by bacteria in the urine of infected animals, especially rats. Rats are the most common source of leptospirosis. The best way to prevent this disease is to avoid contact with rats.

Panic had gripped the residents of Tauru area of Nuh in October as four children all cousins aged between four and seven years died owing to mysterious illnesses.

#Gurugram #Nuh