Kids playing around, abandoned schools worry Ambala residents

Tribune News Service

Nitish Sharma

Ambala, June 24

Abandoned school buildings of the Education Department have become a matter of concern for residents due to their dilapidated conditions.

As per information, 37 such buildings have been identified in the district. They have been closed for the past few years due to poor student strength and are now not in use.

As many as 11 schools have been identified in Ambala-1 block, 10 in Barara block, six in Naraingarh, four in Shahzadpur and three each in Ambala-II and Saha blocks. Of the 37 buildings, 36 has housed primary schools while one was of a government middle school.

Paramjeet Kaur, sarpanch of Bahnpur and Nakatpur gram panchayat, said, “The primary schools in Bahnpur and Nakatpur villages were closed years ago and the buildings are lying unused and are in a dilapidated condition. An anganwadi centre is being run near the closed school building in Bahnpur village and many children reach here. We have requested the Education Department officials to get the building demolished to avoid any untoward incident.”

Avtar Singh, sarpanch, Bhurangpur gram panchayat, said, “The building of the primary school in Daudpur village under the gram panchayat is in a dilapidated condition and part of the structure has already collapsed. The school was closed years ago. There is a playground near the school and children from the village play there. Due to this, we have requested the authorities to get the building demolished. Also, such buildings have become a safe for liquor addicts.”

Following requests from different villages, the department officials raised the matter with the higher authorities and the Directorate of School Education has also sought information about such buildings across the state.

District Elementary Education Officer (Ambala) Sudhir Kalra said, “After 2011-12, several primary schools were closed due to poor student strength and the students were shifted to nearby schools.”

“Requests were received from the residents of Daudpur, Nakatpur, and Bahnpur villages regarding the poor condition of the buildings,” he added. “The residents wanted the buildings to be demolished but since we are not competent to take such decisions, the matter was raised with the higher authorities. After this, the Directorate issued a letter to all districts and has sought information about all such buildings.”

“As per a survey, there are 37 such closed schools and the report has been sent to the headquarters. We are yet to get directions about the action to be taken. The schools closed due to poor strength can be reopened if a good number of students are available and a demand is raised by village residents”, he added.