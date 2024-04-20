Rohtak: Kids sensitised on ‘bad touch’

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, April 19

A team of the District Child Protection Unit, along with the principal and staff members of a government school at Sanghi, sensitised the students about the POCSO Act, child rights, child marriage, helpline numbers — 1098 and 112 — and the Juvenile Justice Act during an awareness session organised today.

The Protection Officer from District Child Protection Office, Moni, said, “If any of you gets trapped in such a situation, you should not be afraid and protect yourself by saying no or shouting.

