Kin held for ‘killing’ 17-year-old for honour

Faridabad, June 29

In a matter of suspected honour killing, the police have arrested three persons, including a woman and her two sons for the murder of her 17-year-old girl last year.

The arrest was made on Friday in response to a complaint lodged by the father of the victim, who had alleged that his daughter had been murdered by her mother and some persons about 11 months ago and the matter was being kept a secret.

The accused arrested by the police were identified as Hanifa (mother), Parveena (17), Waziv and Muzahid (sons of Hanifa) after a probe launched by the police after the complaint was lodged by Tahir (father).

Tahir in a complaint sent earlier and in the FIR lodged recently has charged that his daughter had been murdered by the accused, including his wife and some relatives about 11 months ago when he had been abroad. The police got to know that the body of the girl had been buried in the house after she was strangled to death in May 2023 by her mother and kin.

The girl was killed after she elopemed with a boy of the village last year, as her mother and other relatives believed her action as a matter of grave insult to the family.

The police set up a team and managed to recover the exhumed remains of the body of the victim and sent it for examination at the Medical College at Nalhar in Nuh. It has been revealed that the girl was strangled to death after she was given food laced with sedatives and was buried thereafter.

While Hanifa has been remanded to judicial custody, other accused identified as Waziv and Muzahid have been remanded to police custody for further interrogation. Two more persons, including the brother of the accused woman are yet to be arrested, according to police.

