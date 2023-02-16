Kin of murdered woman stage dharna outside police station

Tribune News Service

Karnal, February 15

Infuriated over the police inaction in the alleged murder of a 45-year-old woman of Kutana village, her family members, relatives and villagers are staging a dharna outside the Munak police station. They demanded arrest of the accused involved in her murder and a CBI inquiry in the case.

The ASP, Gaurav Purohit, and the SHO, Munak, Mukesh Kumar, were trying to pacify family members of the deceased till the filing of the news. The body of the woman was found in Kapro drain on December 29, 2022, and the Munak police had registered a case under Sections 302 and 376D of the IPC in this connection. The woman’s family members suspected the involvement of a man of Kharokheri in her murder, but he was released by the police. Family members of the deceased alleged that they were being threatened by the accused.

ASP Gaurav Purohit said the police would ensure justice to the family members of the deceased. “We have apprised family members of the deceased about the findings in this case so far. We are waiting for FSL reports,” he said.