Kin start indefinite sit-in at graveyard

Tribune News Service

Sumedha Sharma

Gurugram, February 18

A day after the brutal murder of two Bharatpur residents in Haryana’s Bhiwani, the aggrieved families and villagers who had agreed to wait for justice after a mahapanchayat yesterday started an indefinite strike at the graveyard in Ghatmika village in Rajasthan.

AsaduddinOwaisi, the All India Majlis-e-IttehadulMuslimeen (AIMIM) president, met the grieving families today, following which they decided to stage a sit-in next to the graves of the killed men, Junaid and Nasir, seeking the arrest of the accused.“Nobody has ever got justice in such a matter,” said Hamid, the brother of Nasir. “They (government) have announced compensation and soon police will also retreat. Those hiding will soon be back on roads with their guns and jeeps. We will sit here till they arrest all the accused.”Owaisi, terming the duo ‘martyrs’, made accusations against the governments of both Rajasthan and Haryana over the crime.“The killing of our people is the new normal under the current regime. Rajasthan ignored it and Haryana nurtured and patronised murderers,” said Owaisi. “This is all BJP’s doing. Any hope of justice is a mere illusion. We will still fight to ensure no other Nasir or Junaid is killed by these fanatics.”A group of 21 persons, including family members, local leaders and village representatives, met Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot today. He promised them justice and a visit to village Ghatmika.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan Police are conducting raids to nab the accused, especially notorious gaurakshakMohit Yadav, also known as MonuManesar.

R’sthan cops accused of negligence

While the Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) of FerozpurJhirka in Nuh district of Haryana is under the scanner for not reacting in time and saving the two victims, the role of Rajasthan Police is also being questioned.

Manesar turns into fortress

Manesar and 30 villages in the have turned into a fortress and neither the media nor Rajasthan Police are being allowed in. Meanwhile, all border villages in Bharatpur and Alwar have issued advisories through mosques, asking residents not to go to Haryana.