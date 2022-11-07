Tosham MLA Kiran Choudhary scoffs at social media rumours

Tribune News Service

Hisar, November 6

As the Congress candidate Jai Prakash started trailing in the byelection, rumours started doing the rounds in the social media that a prominent Congress leader was likely to leave the party.

Unconfirmed rumours on certain WhatsApp groups even stated that Tosham MLA Kiran Choudhary had met the BJP leader and Home Minister Amit Shah and added that another byelection was on the cards in Haryana.

However, when contacted, Kiran Choudhry, said “well-wishers” within the party had started these rumours to deflect attention from the defeat of the party in the bypoll.

“I am going nowhere. I will stay in the Congress and hold my ground. I know exactly where and who started this rumour-mongering,” she said.

#BJP #Congress #Hisar #Kiran Choudhary