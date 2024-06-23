Kiran hobnobbed with BJP while in Congress: Dan Singh

Tribune News Service

Deepender Deswal

Hisar, June 22

After Tosham MLA Kiran Choudhry switched over to the BJP, the Congress leader Rao Dan Singh who contested the Lok Sabha poll from Bhiwani Mahendragarh constituency has said that it had become absolutely clear now that she was hobnobbing with the BJP when she was in the Congress. Singh had alleged that Kiran Choudhry worked against the party in the Tosham Assembly constituency during the Lok Sabha polls, but things have now come out in the open. “The former CM Manohar Lal Khattar’s statement that her heart was always with the BJP in itself is evidence that she was indulging in anti-party activities”, he said.

Singh, who is the Congress MLA from Mahendragarh, said that her entry in the BJP had been orchestrated well in advance. “She has acted on a written script. She is now trying to take recourse to all kinds of excuses, but people even in her own constituency Tosham consider her exit from the Congress a good riddance”, he said.

The Congress leader said that people in Tosham were earlier in a dilemma whether to go with Kiran Choudhry or Congress because there was marked difference in her works and words which also became evidently clear during the Lok Sabha polls when she resorted to sabotage while pretending to be in the Congress.

Singh said that the legacy of Chaudhry Bansi Lal was still with the Congress. “Bansi Lal’s son Ranbir Mahendra and grandson Anirudh are with the Congress and actively work for the party not only in Tosham but in Bhiwani district and Haryana”, he said.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Bhiwani #BJP #Congress #Hisar #Lok Sabha #Mahendragarh