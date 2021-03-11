Kiran Choudhry opposes Congress' decision on Haryana civic elections

Chandigarh, May 31

Former Congress Legislative Party (CLP) leader Kiran Choudhry and two more MLAs today opposed the Congress’ decision not to contest the upcoming urban local bodies polls on party symbol.

Eighteen Municipal Councils and 28 Municipal Committees are going to the polls on June 19.

During a party meeting attended by state in-charge Vivek Bansal, former CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Haryana Pradesh Congress Committee (HPCC) president Udai Bhan and the MLAs, Choudhry maintained that the party should contest on the symbol.

As the majority was in favour of not contesting on the symbol, Choudhry recorded her dissent.

She told The Tribune, “When other parties are contesting on party symbol, why are we running away from it? I said in the party meeting that I will take responsibility for ensuring victory in Narnaul, Charkhi Dadri and Bhiwani (municipal councils).” She added that similarly, other leaders should have taken responsibility in their areas.

Assandh Congress MLA Shamsher Singh Gogi said, “I proposed that the elections should be fought on the symbol. A bold decision should have been taken today. If a number of candidates from the Congress contest from the same seat, it wouldn’t be the party’s contest then.”

It is learned that Bahadurgarh MLA Rajinder Singh Joon was also in favour of contesting the polls on party symbol but he couldn’t be contacted for comments.

HPCC president Udai Bhan said, “After consultation with everyone, it was decided not to contest on the party symbol.”

“Earlier too, the party didn’t contest municipal councils and municipal committee polls on party symbol. However, the Municipal Corporation elections will be fought on party symbol,” he added.

