Kiran Choudhry, Shruti will find peace in BJP: Sunita Duggal

Our Correspondent

Sirsa, June 20

Former Sirsa BJP MP Sunita Duggal extended a warm welcome to Kiran Choudhry and her daughter Shruti, who joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Duggal alleged that they had been treated unfairly by the Congress and asserted that both of them would feel more at ease in the BJP.

In a statement, Duggal criticised former CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda, claiming the Congress only promoted a single family and disregarded senior leadership. Duggal highlighted past instances where leaders such as Rao Inderjit Singh and Dharambir Singh had left the Congress over alleged dissatisfaction and had found solace in the BJP. She predicted that more prominent Congress leaders, unhappy with their treatment at the hands of the Congress Party, would soon join the BJP, where they would be welcomed and appreciated.

Duggal emphasised the BJP’s focus on development under PM Modi’s leadership, noting the party’s commitment to unprecedented development in the first 100 days. She said the inclusion of three Haryana MPs in the Union Cabinet was a matter of pride for the state. Former CM Manohar Lal was assigned two major departments, and both Rao Inderjit Singh and Krishan Pal Gurjar were appointed as ministers.

Duggal expressed confidence that the BJP, led by Nayab Singh Saini, will win the 2024 Haryana Assembly elections and continue to serve the public effectively. She also shared her willingness to contest in the upcoming Assembly elections if the party desired, citing an assurance given by former CM Manohar Lal during the Lok Sabha elections.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#BJP #Congress #Sirsa