Sonepat: Kirorimal pupils bag 2nd position in Python coding competition

Sonepat, March 19
The team of Kirorimal Public School on the Khewra road comprising two students Chirag Antil and Muskan has secured second position in the Python Development Competition, which is a coding competition of the programming language Python organised by Google at world level.
School chairman Pramod Jain said as many as 25 lakh students participated from all over the world. Out of them, the school team secured seventh position.
In the second round, 500 teams participated and the school team got bagged ninth position. The school team got an opportunity to enter in the Google Developer Group (GDG) and now, Chirag has become India’s GDG leader.
Only six teams have been selected for the final round in which the teams of India, America, Japan, Canada, Italy and Switzerland participated.
Chairman Pramod Jain said the school team has won second prize across the world, with America’s team has coming first. The team may be selected by Google for the package of Rs 4.5 crore per annum, the chairman added.
The school management congratulated and felicitated Chirag and Muskan.
