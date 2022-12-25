'Kisan mahapanchayat' to be held in Jind on Jan 26

Karnal, December 24
The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella body of the farmer unions of the country, has announced to hold “kisan mahapanchayat” of North India in Jind on January 26 against the non-fulfilment of their demands, including a law ensuring the guarantee of the MSP, cancellation of FIRs, justice to Lakhimpur Kheri victims and others.
They also demanded pension for farmers at the age of 60, crop insurance and debt-free farmers. This was decided at a marathon meeting that lasted for over three hours at Dera Kar Sewa Gurdwara by leaders of the SKM who came from different parts of the country.
Farmer leaders, including Rakesh Tikait, Joginder Singh Ugrahan, Darshan Pal Singh, Ranjit Raju, Ravula Venkaiah, and other leaders attended the meeting and informed the gathering about the strategy of the SKM.
The SKM also decided to hold another “kisan mahapanchayat” in Delhi in March, the date of which would be announced on January 26 in Jind. The SKM would hold meetings across the country, he said.
