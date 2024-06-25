Kisan Sabha condemns use of force on women activists

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, June 24

The state committee of Akhil Bhartiya Kisan Sabha (AIKS) has strongly condemned the incident where force was allegedly used by the police on senior leaders of Janwadi Mahila Samiti (JMW) who were going to submit a memorandum to the Chief Minister in Rohtak on Sunday.

Inderjit Singh, senior vice-president, said the JMW’s officials had gone to the BJP’s office on Sunday to request the CM to provide adequate security to the junior women coach, who had levelled serious allegations of sexual harassment against former Sports Minister Sandeep Singh.

“The coach is feeling insecure as the pressure is being built on her into the case, which is sub-judice but despite the administration being well aware of this, the Chief Minister did not come out and the police used force and pushed the senior women leaders, which is shameful,” said Singh. The AIKS demands that the CM should publicly apologise for this misbehaviour and issue an order to provide immediate security to the junior coach.”

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Rohtak