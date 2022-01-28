Kisan Sabha decries Gurnam Singh Charuni's remark

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, January 27

The Haryana unit of the All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS) has condemned the statement of farmer leader Gurnam Singh Charuni over the issue of the support extended by the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) to the two-day nationwide strike by trade unions.

Staff ‘exploited’ It’s surprising that Charuni accused the trade unions’ office-bearers of graft... The fact is that over 95% workers belong to unorganised sector. Also, highly qualified staff are working on contract basis and are being exploited. — Inderjit Singh, Vice-president, AIKS

The trade unions had decided to protest on February 23 and 24 against the alleged ‘anti-people’ policies of the Centre.

Inderjit Singh, vice-president of the sabha, said Charuni was present at the meeting held this month at Singhu border, where a unanimous decision was taken to support the strike against undemocratic labour codes and privatisation of Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) in support to workers and employees, who had stood behind the farmers’ struggle.

