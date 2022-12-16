Kisan Sabha decries Haryana Cabinet’s move to levy cess on farm produce

Rohtak, December 15
The state committee of the All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS) has criticised the state Cabinet’s decision to levy rural development (RD) fee on all agricultural produce, including paddy.
Master Balbir Singh, state president of the outfit, said the decision was yet another instance of utter insensitivity of the BJP-led regime towards peasantry.
“This regressive move of charging Rs 50 per quintal on paddy and 2 per cent on all farm produce has come at a time when distressed farmers needed financial support from the government in view of the rise in input costs,” he added.
Inderjit Singh, state vice-president, AIKS, said sugarcane prices had not been enhanced so far. Dairy farmers had also suffered losses due to lumpy skin disease among cows, he added.
“Imposing a cess in the name of rural development is tantamount to penalising farmers. The AIKS will submit memorandums at all district headquarters in the state on Friday, demanding withdrawal of the decision,” he added.
