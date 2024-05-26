Kitchen can wait, must vote as nation’s future comes first, say Rohtak women

Tribune News Service

Ravinder Saini

Rohtak, May 25

Great enthusiasm was witnessed among voters at various polling booths in Rohtak, especially in the first two hours of the polling.

Electors, especially elderly and women, started reaching the polling stations before commencement. A considerable number of electors had gathered at the booths when the process began.

Sweltering heat was the major reason that led people to throng polling booths in the morning to exercise their franchise.

“It is time to decide the nation’s future, hence I have come to cast my vote first and then will prepare food for the family. My husband is also lined up in the men’s row,” said Sunita, a voter at booth number 58 set up at the Government Model Sanskriti Primary School, Rohtak.

Several electors queued up at the booth number 63 in the school were seen angry due to some delay in polling. “I, along with my wife, have been standing outside the booth since 6:55 am. Now, it has been 7:25pm, but polling is yet to start. Officials sitting inside the booths are stating some snag in the EVM,” said Babu Lal, a voter.

Rajni, another female voter, who cast her vote at booth number 20 in the Sukhpura locality, said it’s a festival of democracy and comes once in five years, hence everyone should celebrate it by casting their vote on priority.

“As it is a holiday, we went for a walk early in the morning and directly reached the booth to exercise our franchise. I am feeling proud. Now, I will prepare food for my family when I reach home,” she added.

Lalita, a teacher who cast her vote in the Bahalba village under the Meham Assembly constituency, said they had been residing in Rohtak for several years, but they did not shift their vote to the city.

“Our family got up early in the morning today and reached the village to cast our vote. Nothing is more important than electing representative for the country, who could raise their issue impressively before the Centre,” she added.

Santosh, another voter, who was standing in a queue at the Bhalaut village said it was the duty of every citizen to ensure his/her contribution in electing representatives of his/her area by participating in voting, as the nation’s future depends upon it.

Elderly people reached various polling stations irrespective of the scorching heat. However, the authorities had provided a service for those having age above 85 years to poll their vote at home.

Prahlad Singh (97) and Chand Kaur (96) of the Silani Kesho village in Jhajjar district cast their vote at the village’s school.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Rohtak