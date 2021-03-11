Kitchen gardens to be set up in Haryana schools

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 11

For mid day meals, kitchen gardens will be set up at schools in Haryana. This will help students get organic and free food without chemical fertilisers.

Elementary Education Department Director Dr Anshaj Singh said in 2020-21, 15.24 lakh students were given mid day meal in the state and 17,62,428 students were provided mid day meals in 2021-22. This year, the system of providing mid day meals was started with the session beginning on April 12. He said instead of wheat, fortified flour will be given, the process of which is taking some time but will be completed soon.

Dr Anshaj also said in some schools, where mid day meal was not being prepared after April 12, dry ration and cooking cost would be distributed among students as before. He said except Bhiwani and Charkhi Dadri, the mid day meal was being given to the students.