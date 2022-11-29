KMC introduces tokens at citizen centre

Tribune News Service

Karnal, November 28

The Karnal Municipal Corporation (KMC) has introduced token system at its citizen facilitation centre (CFC) for public appointments. The authorities claimed that now citizens will not have to wait in queues for their turn, and could come to any window as per the assigned schedule. It will also allow smooth and efficient public dealing, added the authorities.

“The CFC here provides a 12-counter facility to the citizens but people are forced to wait in long queues for their turn to get the work done. So, we have started the token system for the ease of residents,” said Additional Commissioner Gaurav Kumar.

The procedure of getting a token is very easy. A resident would have to scan a QR code displayed at the CFC, enter his/her mobile number and other details, and after entering an OTP number, the token service would be activated, following which the resident can enter the type of service he/she wants to avail, added Kumar.

People can even get tokens sitting at their homes by accessing KMC’s official website (mckarnal.org). One can get the token between 9 am and 1.30 pm and between 2.15 am and 3 pm on working days, said Commissioner Kumar.