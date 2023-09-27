KMC JE thrashed, staff sit on dharna

Karnal, September 26
Employees of the Karnal Municipal Corporation (KMC) on Tuesday suspended work and staged a dharna outside their office after a junior engineer and his team members were attacked in Baldi village.
As per the Diploma Engineers Association, the team members led by JE Sohan Lal were attacked on September 21 when they went there for an inspection of the site to shift the electric poles.
The employees said they would continue their protest till the suspects are arrested.
Due to the suspension of work at the office, people had to face a lot of difficulties and return without getting their work done. “I came here to enquire about my complaint, but no employee was available. As a result, I had to return home without getting my work done,” a local resident, Rajesh Kumar, said.
“JEs of 18 departments will join the protest on Wednesday,” Dharambir Arya, president of the Karnal zone of the association, said. He said they would continue their dharna till the suspects are arrested.
A delegation of the association met Superintendent of Police Shashank Kumar Sawan, who assured them an early arrest of the suspects.
