KMP, KGP e-ways damaged due to 'poor maintenance'

Palwal, November 9

Multiple portions of the KMP (Kundli-Manesar-Palwal) and KGP (Kundli-Ghaziabad-Palwal) expressways connecting Palwal and Sonepat to the western and eastern parts of Delhi are in a bad condition due to poor maintenance, posing a risk of accidents.

“Passages that are several kilometres long, originating in Palwal on the eastern and western sides, have been lying damaged, resulting in inconvenience to the commuters,” said Lokesh Kumar, a Palwal resident.

He said despite heavy toll fees being charged, no proper facilities are being provided. “There is no one who could be held accountable for the poor condition of these roads,” said an entrepreneur, who did not wish to be identified.

He added that the absence of lighting on these expressways adds to the commuters’ woes as it is difficult for them to spot stray animals on the roads, and criminals take advantage of the darkness to commit robberies.

Along with damaged or removed railing at many points on the 50-km stretch from Palwal to Manesar, many illegal stops and eateries have come up, said Mohan, a resident of the area. He said the authorities concerned have failed to curb such violations. Unscrupulous elements have been found to be illegally selling petrol and diesel on the KMP, it has been emerged.

According to the police, at least 49 persons have been killed, while 75 got injured in around 100 accidents on these expressways passing through Palwal and Faridabad districts this year until September 30. The Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (HSIIDC), which maintains the KMP stretch between Palwal and Manesar, spends around Rs 10 crore on its upkeep each year, it is learnt.

Similar problems have come up on the corresponding stretch of the KGP as potholes have emerged on several points, leading to inconvenience to the commuters. It remains a cause for concern, even though the issue is being regularly brought to the notice of officials of the NHAI and other agencies, said an official on the condition of anonymity. The NHIA project director was unavailable for comments.

An HSIIDC official said repair of the damaged patches is being taken up regularly on the KMP section.

