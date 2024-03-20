Krishi Mela concludes at Haryana Agricultural University, more than 67K take part

Tribune News Service

Hisar, March 19

The two-day Krishi Mela organised for kharif season at the Chaudhary Charan Singh Haryana Agricultural University (HAU) concluded here today.

A large number of farmers visited the fair to gain information about improved varieties, new techniques and technologies related to farming. The university authorities informed that around 67,360 farmers from Haryana, Punjab, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and other states participated in the fair on both the days.

Winners of competitions in different categories pose with their certificates.

The HAU also organised the competition of progressive farmers groups, HAU departments and others.

The HAU also organised the competition of progressive farmers groups, HAU departments and others. Winners at two events Progressive Farmer Group 1st position Subash Kamboj 2nd position Dharmavir and Shribhagwan 3rd position Rajesh Kumar Departments of HAU 1st position Department of Genetics and Plant breeding 2nd position Department of Community Science/Agri-tourism 3rd position Molecular biology and biotechnology Winners at two events Progressive Farmer Group 1st position Subash Kamboj 2nd position Dharmavir and Shribhagwan 3rd position Rajesh Kumar Departments of HAU 1st position Department of Genetics and Plant breeding 2nd position Department of Community Science/Agri-tourism 3rd position Molecular biology and biotechnology

Vice-Chancellor Professor BR Kamboj while addressing the farmers, said drone technology has proven to be a modern method that saves time, labour and resources, which is helpful in reducing agricultural costs and increasing crop production. “The use of drones is helpful in getting regular information about the crops and developing more effective farming techniques. Drone technology can be used efficiently even in the changing weather conditions. It is also helpful in spraying pesticides, fertilisers and weedicides in inaccessible areas and uneven land,” he said.

The V-C said drone technology is the most important in weed identification and management. “Surveys conducted through drones are ten times faster and more accurate than traditional surveys. Soil and field analysis can also be done using drones. Crop loss can be greatly reduced by timely spraying of agricultural chemicals as soon as the attack of insects and locusts is detected by drones equipped with a multi-spectral imagery system,” he said. The V-C said the latest varieties and agricultural methods developed by the university will be reaching the farmers as quickly as possible through the Krishi Mela.

Talking about the challenges in the agriculture sector, the VC said the agriculture sector has been facing challenges like falling groundwater level, decrease in soil fertility, soil salinity, alkalinity and water logging situation, climate change, crop diversification and use of pesticides and excessive use of chemical fertilisers in crop production. “The agriculture scientists have been working to tackle these challenges so that farming can become remunerative occupation,” he added.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Haryana Agricultural University HAU #Hisar