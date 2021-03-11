Kshatriya Mahasabha members demand economic reservations

Tribune News Service

Karnal, August 21

The members of the Akhil Bharatiya Kshatriya Mahasabha (ABKM) demand the government to extend economic reservations instead of caste-based reservations.

AKBM members started a ‘rath yatra’ from Jammu & Kashmir on August 9 that reached here today at Rajput Dharamshala in Sector 8. While addressing the media, Mahender Singh Tanwar, the national president of the mahasabha said the yatra started from Jammu & Kashmir and would end at Kanyakumari. This yatra is to put forth the demand for reservations based on the economic status. After passing through various other states, it will reach the Jantar Mantar in Delhi on October 7, added Tanwar. “Our aim is to spread awareness about economic reservations and against the distorted history of the Rajput warriors,” asserted Tanwar

Col Davinder Singh (retd), national vice president of the mahasabha, shared that there should be communal harmony and no discrimination on the basis of caste or religion in the country.

