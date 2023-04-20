K'shetra varsity invites online nominations for Goyal Prize

Tribune News Service

Kurukshetra, April 19

The Vice-Chancellor of Kurukshetra University (KU) and Chairman of the organising committee of Goyal Prizes, Prof Som Nath Sachdeva, launched an online link for inviting nominations for Goyal Prizes and Rajib Goyal Prizes for the year 2021-22.

Prof Som Nath said KU has been honouring the best scientists in the country with Goyal Prizes since 2000. He added that the scientists are awarded for their contribution in the field of applied sciences, chemical sciences, life sciences and physical sciences. KU is the only university in India which honours eminent scientists at such a grand scale, he added.

More than 100 scientists, including Prof CNR Rao, Dr PN Bhargava, Dr Ajay K Sood, Dr Lalji Singh, Dr Rohini Godbole, Dr Manindra Agrawal, Dr K Kasturirangan, Dr RA Mashelkar and Dr SC Maheshwari, have been awarded, said Prof Som Nath.

Co-chairman of the organizing committee Prof SP Singh said the scientists who had been selected for Goyal Prize would be honoured with a medal, a citation and Rs 2 lakh. Rajib Goyal Prize awardees would be honoured with a medal, a citation and Rs 1 lakh.