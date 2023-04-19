K'shetra varsity, US institute ink pact for academic cooperation

Kurukshetra, April 18
The Kurukshetra University (KU) today signed an MoU with the Middlebury Institute of International Studies (MIIS) at Monterey, California, the US.
The pact was signed online by KU Registrar Prof Sanjeev Sharma and MIIS vice-president Jeff Dayton-Johnson.
KU Vice Chancellor Prof Som Nath Sachdeva said, “The pact calls for the two institutions to cultivate academic, educational and technical cooperation, support collaborative research, professional internships and promote sustainable partnerships, which will include exchanges of graduate students, faculty, academic materials and publications.”
“This partnership ensures that KU and MIIS students will be given the opportunity to collaborate and contribute across cultural, political and geographical boundaries.”
Dean, Academic Affairs, Prof Anil Vashisth said the MoU would prove to be a milestone in providing opportunities to our students to learn at MIIS and US pupils to gain knowledge about Indian culture, languages and society.
