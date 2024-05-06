Kshtriya community to boycott BJP

Tribune News Service

Ambala, May 5

Accusing the BJP of insulting the community, Raj Shekhawat, national president of Kshtriya Karni Sena Parivar, today said the community would boycott the BJP in the Lok Sabha elections.

During a Kshtriya Swabhiman Mahapanchayat in Shahzadpur, he administered an oath to community members to vote against the BJP in the elections.

