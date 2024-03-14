Kurukshetra University adds five patents to list

Tribune News Service

Kurukshetra, March 13

Kurukshetra University (KU) announced they were awarded five new patents this year. With five new patents, the university has now has 17 patents.

Vice-Chancellor Som Nath Sachdeva said Professor of Innovations and Patents Ramesh Mehta was a major contributor. The VC said Dr Mehta volunteered his expertise and guidance and aided them in filing for patents.

Dean Research and Development Dinesh Ganotra said: “With a total of 63 patents filed and 43 published to date, the university continues to make significant contributions to various fields of science and technology.”

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Kurukshetra #Kurukshetra University