Kurukshetra University adds five patents to list

Kurukshetra, March 13
Kurukshetra University (KU) announced they were awarded five new patents this year. With five new patents, the university has now has 17 patents.
Vice-Chancellor Som Nath Sachdeva said Professor of Innovations and Patents Ramesh Mehta was a major contributor. The VC said Dr Mehta volunteered his expertise and guidance and aided them in filing for patents.
Dean Research and Development Dinesh Ganotra said: “With a total of 63 patents filed and 43 published to date, the university continues to make significant contributions to various fields of science and technology.”
