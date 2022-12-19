Kurukshetra University alumni roped in for new course

Kurukshetra, December 18
The silver jubilee batch (passed out in 1997) of the department of commerce in Kurukshetra University visited the department and offered support in a high-end course in business decision processes with inputs related to technology, business analytics and business processes. Coming from across the globe, the alumni are at crucial positions in their professional careers.
The department chairperson, Prof Tejinder Sharma said alumni support had a key role to play in the academic growth of any educational institution. The course had high global demand and could provide placement opportunities to students.
A few of the alumni who offered support include Deepak Chauhan, working with Nokia in Finland, Sekhar Awasthi, a data scientist, Inder Preet Singh, management consultant, Preet Pal Kehlon, working with Cairn Energy, Nikhil Sharma, an entrepreneur in logistics, Rajender Sirohi, working with PUMA, Anita Kundu, an entrepreneur in Australia, and Smita Sharma, working with Genpact.
