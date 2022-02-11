Kurukshetra University begins recruitment for vacant teaching posts

Tribune News Service

Kurukshetra, February 10

Eyeing to improve its National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) grading, which due this year, Kurukshetra University has started the process to fill the vacant posts of teaching faculty.

Currently, the university has A-plus grade and recently advertised for 77 posts of Assistant Professors (budgeted) in various subjects and five posts of Assistant Professors (self-financed scheme).

Some posts were advertised in 2019 as well, but due to administrative reasons, the process was not completed.

An official said shortage of staff had been affecting research work in the university. To improve the NAAC grading, the university has started motivating teachers for research work, for which research awards were also announced recently. The university will soon announce the names of the recipients of research projects carrying seed money up to Rs 2 lakh. “Recruitment process has been started. In the first drive, Assistant Professors are being recruited and the process for Associate Professor and professors will be initiated later,” the official added.

