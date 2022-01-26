Kurukshetra University best researcher awards announced

Tribune News Service

Kurukshetra, January 25

Kurukshetra University Vice-Chancellor Prof Som Nath Sachdeva today announced the names of six faculty members who have won the recently instituted annual Best Researcher Awards for 2020.

As per the university, Best Researcher Award (H-index) category has been given to Dr Jitender Sharma, Prof Department of Biotechnology; Best Researcher (Impact) has been given to Dr Parvin Kumar, Associate Prof Department of Chemistry; Best Researcher: Publications (Sciences) to Dr Kulvinder Singh, Assistant Prof Department of Computer Science; Best Researcher: Publications (Non-Sciences) to Dr Manjula Chaudhary, Prof Department of Tourism and Hotel Management; Best Researcher (Collaboration) to Dr RBS Yadav, Assistant Professor, Department of Geophysics; and Best Researcher: Projects (Non-Sciences) to Dr Pardeep S Chauhan, Associate Professor, Institute of Integrated and Honours Studies.

Each award carries a cash prize of Rs 21,000 and a certificate. A ceremony will be held soon to bestow the awards upon the winners.

Prof Som Nath said: “There is immense potential in our faculty members and these awards will help researchers harness their potential in a better way.” —