KU cancels MA exam, to now hold it on Sept 8

Kurukshetra, August 27
Kurukshetra University today cancelled MA (Punjabi) first-year examination of the distance education course, which was scheduled to be held today, after a wrong set of papers was supplied at the examination centres.
The “History of Punjabi Literature” paper was to be held in the afternoon session, at nine exam centres at the state level.
Controller of Examinations Dr Hukam Singh said, “The students reported to the centre supervisors about the wrong question paper. On the basis of information received from various exam centres, the question paper was checked
and it was found that the wrong question paper was set for the exam.”
As per a press note issued by the university, the KU administration has decided to conduct the exam again on September 8, from 1.30 pm to 4.30 pm. A notification for the same will be issued soon.
