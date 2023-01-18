Kurukshetra University ex-student awarded

Tribune News Service

Kurukshetra, January 17

Neha Rani of 2019-21 batch, department of social work, Kurukshetra University, received the National Youth Award for 2019-20 for social work at the 26th National Youth Festival 2023 organised by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports.

The award was given at a function in Hubli-Dharwad, Karnataka, in the presence of Union Minister Anurag Thakur and Basavaraj Bommai, CM of Karnataka.

