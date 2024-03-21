Kurukshetra University gets A++ certificate, is Haryana’s first govt varsity to make grade

Tribune News Service

Kurukshetra, March 20

Kurukshetra University received the prestigious A++ grade certificate from the National Assessment and Accreditation Council’s (NAAC) Bangalore office on Wednesday.

Kurukshetra University Director Public Relations Professor Brajesh Sawhney informed the university had been accredited with the highest-graded A++ by the NAAC, scoring 3.56 in the recent fourth cycle assessment. This accomplishment marks the institute as the first A++ grade state government university in Haryana.

Vice-Chancellor Professor Som Nath Sachdeva noted its historic feat of being among the eight universities nationwide to attain A++ grade in the fourth cycle of accreditation out of the 480 state universities in India. The certification is valid from February 2024 to 31 January 2031, informed the professor.

The V-C acknowledged the challenges faced upon assuming his role three years ago.

Kurukshetra University has fostered an environment conducive to innovation, resulting in 63 filed, 43 published and 18 granted patents to date. This has happened through strategic measures, including financial reforms, faculty recruitment and research advancements, among others. Moreover, the university’s excellence extends beyond academia, as evidenced by its notable achievements in sports and cultural endeavours, added Professor Sachdeva.

