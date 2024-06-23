KU releases 5G networks conference proceedings

Kurukshetra, June 22
The University Institute of Engineering and Technology (UIET), Kurukshetra University, has released the conference proceedings from the fourth International Conference on Mobile Radio Communication and 5G Networks (MRCN-2023).
The VC Som Nath Sachdeva and Patron of MRCN-2023 released the document. Professor Sachdeva, while appreciating the efforts of the organising committee and all the contributors said, “This publication not only represents the collective knowledge of our academic community but also reflects the commitment of the university to advancing knowledge and promoting innovation in this rapidly evolving field."
Director of the institute Professor Sunil Dhingra said the proceedings, published by Springer Nature entitled ‘Mobile Radio Communications and 5G Networks’, represent a compilation of innovative research papers accepted at the conference. The prestigious publication is part of the Springer’s Lecture Notes in Networks and Systems series, indexed by Scopus, Inspec WTI Frankfurt, JabMath and Scimago, which underlines its academic significance.
