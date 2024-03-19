KU selects four scientists of country for Rajib Goyal Prizes

Kurukshetra, March 18
Four scientists of the country have been selected by Kurukshetra University for “Rajib Goyal Prizes for Young Scientists” for 2021-22.
Dr Saptarshi Basu, department of mechanical engineering, IISc, Bengaluru, Dr Sebastian C Peter, JNCASR, Bengaluru, Dr Bushra Ateeq, department of biological sciences and bioengineering, IIT-Kanpur, and Dr Sanjib Kumar Agarwalla, Institute of Physics, Bhubaneswar, have been selected for the prizes. All of them are 45 years of age.
Vice-Chancellor Prof Som Nath Sachdeva, who is the chairman of the organising committee for Goyal Prizes, said these scientists had made enormous contributions to collective knowledge while working in different areas of science.
