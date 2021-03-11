Education notes

KU signs MoU with ICSI

Kurukshetra: Kurukshetra University signed an MoU for academic collaboration with the the Institute of Companies Secretaries of India (ICSI). Vice-Chancellor Prof Som Nath Sachdeva congratulated the department of commerce for this initiative and said developing professionalism in the students was the need of the hour so that they became employable. For this, academia-industry linkages are needed and the MoU between the KU and ICSI will help in developing professional skills. He said the MoU opened the vistas for students for internship with ICSI, which was an essential component of the National Education Policy, which was being implemented by the university from the current session. The president of the ICSI, Devendra V. Deshpande said such an MoU had been signed with 16 IIMs and 90 leading universities of the country.

Gurugram varsity to offer new courses

Gurugram: Gurugram University will offer a number of new courses from the new session 2022-2023. The New Education Policy 2020 will be the basis for all these courses. Professor Dinesh Kumar, Vice-Chancellor of Gurugram University, stated that the Haryana Government was dedicated to fully implementing the new National Education Policy across the state by 2025. He said the department of engineering and technology would offer BTech computer science engineering (Internet of things), B.Tech computer science engineering (cyber security), BTech in electronics engineering (VLSI design and technology), and a diploma in IC manufacturing with the upcoming session.

Faculty development webinar

Kaithal: The department of economics of the and IQAC Cell of RKSD College, Kaithal, organised a two-day faculty development webinar in collaboration with Chaudhary Bansi Lal University, Bhiwani, which was inaugurated by Vice-Chancellor Professor Rajkumar Mittal on 'National Education Policy 2020: Role of teacher'. Prof Suraj Walia introduced the topic in brief. Principal Sanjay Goyal spoke about the relevance of the topic. Pro. Mittal in his speech described the new education policy as important and how it would be implemented in achieving its objectives would be important.

Intellectual property rights

Yamunanagar: The research cell and the internal quality assurance cell of Guru Nanak Khalsa College, Yamunanagar, organised a one-day national workshop on intellectual property rights. Speaking on the topic, Dr Sanjeev Majumdar, Scientific Adviser, National Research Development Council said IPR protected the rights of researchers and recogniseed their intellectual efforts to give due credit to their efforts. Dr Sonika Sethi, associate professor of English, SD College, Ambala Cantt, presented an overview of the IPR tools and practices for the benefits of academicians and general public. Dr (Major) Harinder Singh Kang, principal of the college, highlighted the achievements of the college.

Drawing, painting, rangoli contests

Karnal: Drawing, painting and Rangoli competitions were organised at the SSR group of institutions in Kachwa village by the Indian Dental Association, Karnal branch, under an anti-tobacco awareness campaign. Students participated enthusiastically in these competitions. Dr Abhay Agrawal, president of Indian Dental Association, Karnal branch, said during this event, students were told about ill-effects of tobacco and were given an oath for not having tobacco in their lives. Many parents had also come on this occasion and were shown drawings and paintings exhibiting the ill-effects of tobacco. Dr. Agrawal said that daily at least 6,000 new tobacco users begin using tobacco in India. These are mainly in the age group of 12 to 17 years of age. Almost 70 per cent of tobacco users are in countries like India China and Bangladesh. He said theme for No Tobacco Day this year is tobacco threat to environment. Students were also honoured for their excellent work done by them in drawings paintings and rangoli by the association.

