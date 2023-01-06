Kurukshetra starts bird conservation campaign

Tribune News Service

Kurukshetra, January 5

Kurukshetra University (KU) started a bird conservation campaign on the occasion of the National Bird Day today. The programme was organised by Zoology Department, and Youth and Cultural Affairs Department of the university.

Seventy-five wooden nests for birds were distributed to students and faculty members. These were set up at various spots in the university. KU Vice-Chancellor Professor Som Nath Sachdeva, who launched the campaign, said, “Birds have been a part of our culture since prehistoric period and find a special place in our mythology, epics, history and literature. The avian spices are even an index of health of the environment.”

Head of the Zoology Department Dr Deepak Rai Babbar said various species of birds like parakeet, hornbill, oriole, barbet, dove, woodpecker, comb duck, etc could be seen on the campus. The students would help in their conservation, he added. KU Registrar Dr Sanjeev Sharma, Dean Academic Affairs Professor Manjula Chaudhary, Director Public Relations Professor Brajesh Sawhney, and members of Chahak Foundation including researchers, students and staff were present on the occasion.