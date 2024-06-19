KU teachers’ body demands cashless facilities for staff

Tribune News Service

Kurukshetra, June 18

The Kurukshetra University Teachers’ Association (KUTA) has requested the Haryana Government for the inclusion of university employees and pensioners in the comprehensive cashless health facility (CCHF) of the state government.

Varsity employees on par with govt staff The government has launched the comprehensive cashless health facility for the welfare of government employees. The service rules of the employees and pensioners of Kurukshetra University are also on a par with the Haryana Government employees, however, they are not covered under the CCHF launched by the government recently. — Prof Dalip Kumar, President, KUTA

The association has also sought the increase in the retirement age to 65.

KUTA president Professor Dalip Kumar said, “The government has launched the comprehensive cashless health facility for the welfare of the government employees. The service rules of the employees and pensioners of Kurukshetra University are also on a par with the Haryana Government employees, however, they are not covered under the CCHF launched by the government recently.”

“Kurukshetra University is the oldest and most prestigious university in the state and it has achieved the Grade of A++ given by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC). This has been possible because of the efforts made by the teachers and staff of the university. We have requested the government that the employees and pensioners of Kurukshetra University also be included in the CCHF so that they can also have access to the medical facilities,” he added.

Further, raising the long-pending demand of retirement age, the association has requested the government to increase the retirement age to 65 years.

As per the teachers’ association, currently, the retirement age is 60 years in all universities of Haryana for the teaching faculty and further the Haryana Government has allowed a re-engagement up to 65 years with certain conditions in the colleges and universities. The UGC has fixed the retirement age of 65 years, which is applicable in all the central universities of India.

Professor Dalip said, “Most states have already increased the retirement age from 60 to 65 years for the state government university teachers. Several states, including Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan have already increased the retirement age of their university teachers. We have requested the government to increase the retirement age of the university teachers from 60 years to 65 years as recommended by the UGC and implemented by most of the state governments.”

“We have been raising the long-pending demands with the government and we are also seeking the status of central university for the KU. We have sent our requests to the government and we have sought time for a meeting with Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini for a meeting with the delegation of KUTA. We will also meet Minister of State and Thanesar MLA Subhash Sudha and request him to raise the issues of the university,” The KUTA president added.

