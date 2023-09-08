KU to honour ISRO chief

Kurukshetra, September 7
Kurukshetra University’s (KU) Goyal Prize Award committee, headed by Vice-Chancellor Prof Som Nath Sachdeva, has decided to confer the 2021-22 Goyal Peace Prize on ISRO Chairman S Somanath for his contributions to the field of space technology.
