KU to honour ISRO chief

Kurukshetra, September 7

Kurukshetra University’s (KU) Goyal Prize Award committee, headed by Vice-Chancellor Prof Som Nath Sachdeva, has decided to confer the 2021-22 Goyal Peace Prize on ISRO Chairman S Somanath for his contributions to the field of space technology.

