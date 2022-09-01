Kurukshetra University UIET team wins hackathon award

Kurukshetra, August 31
A team of students from the University Institute of Engineering and Technology (UIET) of Kurukshetra University has won the Innovative National Hackathon Award worth Rs 1 lakh at the National Smart India Hackathon (software edition), which was organised at the Cambridge Institute of Technology, Bangalore.
The national-level smart India hackathon is the grand finale of the world’s largest open innovative model. KU VC Prof Som Nath Sachdeva said, “The KU is constantly striving to promote startup, innovation and skill development along with education and research so that the students can become self-reliant.” UIET director Prof Sunil Dhingra was also present. Led by Dr Vishal Ahlawat, in-charge of the incubation centre, Rajat Bansal, a student of electronics and communication engineering from the UIET institute, is leading the Morse Coder team consisting of Aarushi Joshi from the department of computer science engineering, Amit Kumar from electronics and communication engineering, Hrithik Khurana, Kashish from computer science engineering, Ojas Khatri from electronics and communication engineering, and Ankur Verma as mentor. Dr Naresh Kumar and Sonia guided the students.
