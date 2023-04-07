KU VC gets addl charge of Ayush university

Kurukshetra, April 6
Prof Som Nath Sachdeva, Vice-Chancellor (VC), Kurukshetra University, has been given an additional charge of Vice-Chancellor at Shri Krishna AYUSH University in Kurukshetra.
Haryana Governor and Chancellor Bandaru Dattatreya directed Prof Sachdeva to perform duties of the VC of Shri Krishna AYUSH University in addition to his present duties till the joining of the new incumbent.
The post of the VC fell vacant after the tenure of Dr Baldev Dhiman completed. Prof Sachdeva assumed the charge on Tuesday and held a meeting with university officials and employees.
