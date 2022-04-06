Kurukshetra University VC opens student exam grievance portal

Tribune News Service

Kurukshetra, April 5

The Vice-Chancellor of Kurukshetra University, Prof Som Nath Sachdeva, on Tuesday inaugurated a student examination grievance portal in the committee room of the university for the redressal of problems related to examination and registration on the Integrated University Management System (IUMS) portal.

On this occasion, the VC said digitisation was our top priority for the convenience of students of Kurukshetra University. The IUMS system is being implemented in the university in a phased manner to fully digitise the university in future for the convenience of students. He further said on this portal, the students would be able to upload any request or problem related to their examination and registration along with the relevant documents and get the solution to the problem within a stipulated period of time. Now, the students will not have to go around the university to solve their examination-related problems. Private students and those belonging to the directorate of distance education will also be able to take advantage of this facility. Along with this, the students will also be able to get information about the programmes going on or to be held in the university on the portal. In future, the professors and employees of the university will also be able to take advantage of the facilities being provided on this portal.

The application/problem lodged by the student will immediately reach the concerned department/college and university employee online and the student himself will also be able to see this process. The action taken to settle the problem related to the examination will also be known to the student immediately, he added.