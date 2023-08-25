Kuber Group director Vikas Malu among injured in Rolls Royce high-speed crash in Haryana

Tribune News Service

Sumedha Sharma

Gurugram, August 25

Kuber Group director Vikas Malu was amongst the occupants of the Rolls Royce car that rammed and crashed into an oil canter in Nagina here on Tuesday. Currently under treatment in Medanta, the extent of Malu’s injuries is not clear at the moment.

The accident that took place on Delhi-Mumbai Expressway left two dead, including the tanker driver and his helper. The deceased were identified as driver Rampreet and his helper Kuldeep, both residents of Uttar Pradesh.

Though initially the canter driver was being blamed for accident, the CCTV footage of different points of Expressway seized by police have reportedly shown Rolls Royce being driven at around 200 kms per hour,way above permissiable 120 km per hour and ramming into the canter when it was taking a U-turn.

Police investigation reveals that the accident unfolded as a convoy of 14 vehicles was travelling together on the expressway. Suddenly, the Rolls Royce accelerated, overtaking the vehicle in front of it and eventually hitting the canter.The car then caught fire while the occupants were rescued and rushed to Medanta hospital.

According to police, the car immediately caught fire after colliding with the tanker, but all its five occupants were rescued just in time by their relatives who were close behind in another car.

Nuh police has asked the driver of the Rolls Royce to join the investigation along with another occupant of the car, who is undergoing treatment at Medanta Hospital.

Vikas Malu’s statement will be recorded after being discharged from the hospital. The cops are identifying all 14 vehicles involved in the convoy. Notices are being issued to the owners of these vehicles as part of the ongoing inquiry.

The police registered a case on the basis of a complaint filed by Munil Yadav, who was travelling alongside the oil tanker.

The complainant mentioned that he is employed as a driver at a private firm and on the day of the accident was driving a company vehicle, alongside the diesel tanker.

The FIR mentioned said, “The tanker was driven by Rampreet and had two other passengers, Kuldeep and Gotam Kumar. Around 11.30 am, on Delhi-Mumbai highway, a vehicle driven negligently and at high speed hit the front tyre of the tanker, causing it to lose balance and overturn.”

The complainant has requested legal action against the driver of Rolls Royce for causing the accident due to negligent and rash driving.

