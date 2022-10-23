 Kuldeep Bishnoi has failed as people’s representative : The Tribune India

THE TRIBUNE INTERVIEW

Kuldeep Bishnoi has failed as people’s representative

Kuldeep Bishnoi has failed as people’s representative

Jai Prakash, Congress candidate



The entry of Congress candidate Jai Prakash in the Adampur byelection has made the contest interesting. He is a seasoned politician who has experiences of contesting elections from four different segments and three different political parties, besides getting elected as an Independent candidate once. In an interview to Deepender Deswal, Jai Prakash targets his main opponent Kuldeep Bishnoi. Kuldeep’s son Bhavya is the BJP candidate in the Adampur byelection. Excerpts:

THE TRIBUNE INTERVIEW: Jai Prakash, Congress candidate & Bhavya Bishnoi of the BJP

You contested from Adampur in 2009 and gave a tough fight to Bhajan Lal. What are you expecting now?

I have been constantly in touch with the people of Adampur Assembly segment, as I was Hisar district Congress president till 2013. Even after I got elected as the MLA from Kalayat in Kaithal district in 2014 as an Independent, I used to visit my workers and acquaintances in Adampur on personal invitations. Again, I was made the incharge of the Hisar unit of the party recently. So there is no gap.

Elderly residents discuss about panchayat polls at Davla village in Jhajjar. Photo: Sumit Tharan

What are the main issues in Adampur?

Adampur has been neglected for nearly past eight years. It is unfortunate that Kuldeep has joined the party, which is responsible for the poor condition of infrastructure in Adampur. One can visit Adampur town or any of the 52 villages and see damaged roads, lack of basic amenities in the area. Kuldeep, during his tenure as the MP and MLA for the past nearly 26 years, has failed to fully utilise the government grants meant for the development of the segment, resulting in the lapse of those grants. He is an absolute failure as people’s representative. During the recent monsoon, sewerage got choked and rainwater entered houses. I want people to make comparisons between the works done by Bhupinder Singh Hooda as the CM and the present government, which will set the records straight.

What’s your take on Bhajan Lal’s legacy that the BJP is now trying to cash in on?

That legacy is no longer relevant in Adampur. In fact, Kuldeep betrayed his father Bhajan Lal in 2007 when he defected from the Congress and formed the Haryana Janhit Congress. Though he got his father and Congress MLA from Gohana Dharampal Malik (Bhajan Lal loyalist) to resign from the Assembly, he himself opted not to resign from the Lok Sabha as he (Kuldeep Bishnoi) was also the Congress MP from Bhiwani.

How important is this byelection?

This election is important from the point of view of BJP leader Kuldeep Bishnoi who has betrayed the electorate of his constituency. They elected him as their MLA on the Congress ticket in 2019. It is an opportunity to teach him a lesson for betraying the people.

Why are you being labelled as an outsider?

This is a non-issue as I have stated facts about my association with Adampur and Hisar district.

Who is your main rival in the byelection?

I am sure about my win as I got feelers from the ground during the campaign. I got a positive response from Congress leaders, including former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Member of the Rajya Sabha Deepender Hooda and state president Udai Bhan.

What in your opinion drove Kuldeep Bishnoi to desert Congress?

Kuldeep got upset when Dalit leader Udai Bhan was nominated as Haryana Congress president. Besides, he was under pressure due to court cases under the Income Tax Act against him following the IT raids on his premises in 2019.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Nation

Woman doctor booked for vandalising Diwali shops in UP's Lucknow

2
World

Rishi Sunak scripts an impressive political comeback, will seek to change UK-India ties to make it more two-way

3
Diaspora

Confident son-in-law will do best for UK, says Infosys' Narayana Murthy on Rishi Sunak

4
Nation

Look forward to working closely together on global issues, implementing Roadmap 2030: PM Modi on Sunak's elevation

5
World

Who is Rishi Sunak, the new UK Prime Minister?

6
Diaspora

What is Rishi Sunak's 'Pakistan’ link? For Hindu-Punjabi, it may be the 'Barack Obama moment', neighbour too lay claim to 'proud moment’

7
Nation

Elizabeth Jones appointed Chargé d'Affaires ad interim at US Embassy in New Delhi

8
Trending

As Rishi Sunak becomes British PM, cricketer Ashish Nehra hogs the limelight. Know why

9
Punjab

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann congratulates British Prime Minister-elect Sunak

10
Science Technology

WhatsApp disruption across the world; users not able to send and receive messages

Don't Miss

View All
Watch: If Cricket divides them, ‘Pasoori’ reunited them: India, Pakistan fans dance together to popular Coke Studio track
Entertainment

Watch: If Cricket divides them, 'Pasoori' reunited them: India, Pakistan fans dance together to popular Coke Studio track

WhatsApp disruption across the world; users not able to send and receive messages
Science Technology

WhatsApp disruption across the world; users not able to send and receive messages

Confident son-in-law will do best for UK, says Infosys' Narayana Murthy on Rishi Sunak
Diaspora

Confident son-in-law will do best for UK, says Infosys' Narayana Murthy on Rishi Sunak

Who is Rishi Sunak, the new UK Prime Minister?
World

Who is Rishi Sunak, the new UK Prime Minister?

Day after Diwali, Delhi’s air quality takes plunge, enters ‘very poor’ zone
Delhi

Day after Diwali, Delhi's air quality enters 'very poor' zone

‘Sunder Pitai’: Google CEO Sundar Pichai shuts down Pakistan troll with epic reply; had asked him to watch ‘first three overs’ of India-Pakistan T20 WC match
Trending

‘Sunder Pitai’: Google CEO Sundar Pichai shuts down Pakistan troll who asked him to watch ‘first three overs’ of India-Pakistan T20 WC match

Golden Temple opts for green crackers; four sites for fireworks
Amritsar

Golden Temple opts for green crackers; four sites for fireworks

Pure, child-like joy: Watch Sunil Gavaskar celebrating India’s win over Pakistan in T20 World Cup match
Trending

Pure, child-like joy: Watch Sunil Gavaskar celebrating India’s win over Pakistan in T20 World Cup match

Top News

Rishi Sunak scripts history, becomes Britain’s first Indian-origin Prime Minister

Rishi Sunak scripts history, becomes Britain’s first Indian-origin Prime Minister

The 42-year-old devout Hindu is the youngest British prime m...

Whatsapp resumes service after facing global outage

WhatsApp services resume after outage; Meta-owned platform says issue fixed

Meta did not say what led to the outage

WhatsApp outage: Twitter flooded with hilarious memes, here are few of the most funny

WhatsApp outage: Twitter flooded with hilarious memes, here are few of the most funny

WhatsApp outage gave some spare time to users to start a mem...

Partial solar eclipse begins, seen in several parts of India

Partial solar eclipse: Skygazers watch celestial spectacle across India

Since the eclipse is taking place in the evening, the ending...

Day after Diwali, Delhi’s air quality takes plunge, enters ‘very poor’ zone

Day after Diwali, Delhi's air quality enters 'very poor' zone

Situation relatively better than previous years due to favou...


Cities

View All

Amritsar District Health Department officials gear up for Diwali contingencies

Amritsar District Health Department officials gear up for Diwali contingencies

Golden Temple opts for green crackers; four sites for fireworks

Four arrested for killing Tarn Taran shopkeeper

Amritsar: Afghan truck drivers’ strike enters Day 2

Low-emission fireworks a hit among customers

Traditional diyas fighting for survival

Traditional diyas fighting for survival

PGI, Chandigarh gets 28 cases of firecracker-related eye injuries

PGI, Chandigarh gets 28 cases of firecracker-related eye injuries

61st Raising Day of ITBP commemorated at Bhanu training centre

Chandigarh set to get 1,629 more registered street vendors

Make cancer therapy affordable: PGI

Chandigarh hospitals on standby to treat Diwali burns

In revenge, Delhi man vandalises police post in Khan Market after cops slapped him for allegedly ‘staring at woman’

In revenge, Delhi man vandalises police post in Khan Market after cop slapped him for allegedly ‘staring at woman’

Day after Diwali, Delhi's air quality enters 'very poor' zone

Delhiites working hard but still a long way to go: Kejriwal on Delhi pollution

Delhi not among 10 most polluted cities in Asia: Kejriwal

Do not insult common man by referring to facilities as ‘revadi’: Kejriwal

124 food samples taken in Oct; report of none out

124 food samples taken in Jalandhar in October; report of none out

Diwali spirit grips Jalandhar city

Jalandhar: Young technocrat shows way in paddy straw management

Phillaur police nab gangster Lakhwinder

Diwali celebrated with thalassemic kids

Ludhiana tops nation for 100 pc tap water supply

Ludhiana tops nation for 100 pc tap water supply

No check on traders setting up cracker vends against norms in Ludhiana

Security beefed up in Ludhiana district to ensure safe festival of lights

Many gift plants to give green Diwali message

Ludhiana residents go on spending spree on Diwali eve, traders ecstatic

Patiala DC orders probe into ‘use’ of drugs by kabaddi players

Patiala DC orders probe into ‘use’ of drugs by kabaddi players

After nine failed bids, Patiala MC to issue fresh tender for pole, kiosk ads

Patiala District Health Department to offer 24x7 emergency service on Diwali

Fearing job loss, Assistant Professors and Librarian Front writes to Punjab CM